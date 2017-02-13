WTSP
Grammys on CBS viewed by 26 million, highest since 2014

February 13, 2017

NEW YORK (AP) —  Sunday's Grammy Awards delivered its largest viewership since 2014, according to Nielsen.

The audience of 26 million viewers reflected a 4 percent uptick from last year, the smallest Grammys audience since 2009.

It stands as the season's top-rated special in viewers.

Aired by CBS, it was hosted by James Corden of CBS' "The Late Late Show."

