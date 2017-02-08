High-wire performers recovering after fall

The show will go on after a dangerous circus accident, but the big question under the big top: Is enough being done to keep performers in Circus Sarasota safe?

Beth Graves, marketing manager for The Circus Arts Conservatory, tells 10News that the death-defying high-wire act that landed five performers in the hospital Wednesday may still be a part of the show when Circus Sarasota kicks off on Friday.

The circus is expected to conduct a press conference Thursday to discuss the situation further, including perhaps listing the names of those injured.

The eight-person pyramid, as part of Nik Wallenda's troupe, plummeted to the ground during practice. It happened in the big top near University Town Center Mall, just off Interstate 75 around 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

10News has learned the performer with the least serious injuries is now out of Lakewood Ranch Hospital.

Wednesday night, Circus Sarasota artists tried to push through practice. It’s tough, knowing four of their fellow performers remain hospitalized.

Jennifer Mitchell, managing director for The Circus Arts Conservatory, says one of those injured is from the famous Wallenda family.

Three performers are in the Intensive Care Unit at Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Doctors say they’re being treated for broken bones, a fractured pelvic bone, and a traumatic brain injury.

“We continue to pray and lift them all up in prayer,” Mitchell said.

All are expected to survive.

“They’re extremely lucky given the height of the fall that they survived,” said Dr, Alan Brockhurst, Sarasota Memorial Hospital Trauma Medical Director.

“This particular stunt has been performed numerous times without incident,” Mitchell said. But it went horribly wrong this time when a performer lost balance.

Five members of the troupe came crashing down some 20-25 feet.

Nik Wallenda had been on the wire anchoring the pyramid but didn't fall. The daredevil told 10News in the past that danger is part of an act that could have been a record breaker.

“We take the impossible and make it possible, and I think that's inspiring to people. There’s also the lure of the risk in the nature of what we do,” Wallenda said.

10News asked Mitchell if more safety precautions should have been taken or be put in place going forward to better protect performers.

“It's Wallenda tradition. Several generations of high-wire walking where they do not use a net. That is common practice with all the Wallenda’s high-wire presentations. Wallendas have never used a net,” Mitchell said.

“I'm sure Nik Wallenda will want to go back up on the high-wire as a true circus artist,” said Pedro Reis, CEO of The Circus Arts Conservatory.

Circus Sarasota says that the show will go on on Friday and include a tightrope walk. Nik and other circus leaders plan to meet on Thursday to talk about whether a pyramid will be a part of the finale or be replaced.

On Thursday, the Circus Arts Conservatory is expecting to release the names of the performers injured. Nik Wallenda could also speak out about exactly what went wrong and possible changes to the act because of this terrible accident.