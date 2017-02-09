Hooters deal: Shred a pic of your ex, get wings

If you're not like this guy and are spending Valentine's Day relationship-free, you could get free wings. (Photo: Hooters)

If you're looking at a solitary Valentine's Day, cheer up: at least you could get some wings for free.

Hooters is offering a deal it calls "Shred Your Ex." On Feb. 14, guests can get 10 free wings when they buy 10 wings.

How do you get the free wings? You bring in a pic of your former significant other and shred it. Or if you like, you can shred the pic online and get a digital coupon for the wings.

This is the second year for the promotion. Last year, more than 25,000 people shredded photos online, the restaurant said.

For information, go to at www.hooters.com/shredyourex.

