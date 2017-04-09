Janet Jackson, husband split just months after son's birth

Janet Jackson gave birth to her first child at age 50.

Janet Jackson has split from husband Wissam Al Mana, just a few months after the birth of their son, according to reports.

People.com and E! confirmed the breakup.

The 50-year-old pop superstar gave birth to Eissa in January. She wed businessman Al Mana, who is from Qatar, in 2012. The couple have been extremely private about their relationship, including their wedding and her pregnancy.

She only acknowledged the pregnancy in October, showcasing her baby bump on the cover of People, six months after announcing she was putting her world tour on hold.

When the child was born, her publicist, Paula Witt, told USA TODAY "Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," She added, "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Al Mana is Jackson's third husband. She previously was married to James DeBarge and Rene Elizondo Jr.

