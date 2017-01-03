Janet Jackson welcomes a baby boy

The pop star welcomed her first child with her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, on Tuesday. AP photo

Janet Jackson is a mom!

The pop star welcomed her first child with her husband, Qatari businessman Wissam Al Mana, on Tuesday.

The little one's name? Eissa Al Mana.

"Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world," her rep Paula Witt tells USA TODAY. "Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably."

Jackson, 50, and Al Mana, 42, married in 2012.

Jackson finally acknowledged her pregnancy in October, showcasing her baby bump on the cover of People, six months after announcing she was putting her world tour on hold.

"My husband and I are planning our family, so I'm going to have to delay the tour," she said last April. "I have to rest up, doctor's orders."

Congratulations to the new mom!