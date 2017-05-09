WTSP
Jason Aldean's wife has a bun in the oven ... literally and figuratively

USA Today , WTSP 7:47 AM. EDT May 09, 2017

Jason Aldean and his "baby mama" have clearly been planning their pregnancy announcement.

The country singer and his wife of two years, former American Idol contestant Brittany Kerr, took to social media to share the surprise news of their figurative — and quite literal — bun in the oven.

"This was the hardest secret we've ever had to keep," Brittany wrote on Instagram with a photo of the couple in customized T-shirts. "This journey for us has been full of many happy times & also many tears ... The biggest rollercoaster we have ever been on, without a doubt!"

This will be Aldean's first child with his 28-year-old second wife. The 40-year-old musician also has two daughters with ex-wife Jessica Ussery, whom he divorced in 2013.

