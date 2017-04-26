Jenner on O.J.: 'I knew he did it'

Caitlyn Jenner. (Photo: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez, Getty Images, This content is subject to copyright.)

After two television shows won Emmys and an Oscar for rehashing the "Trial of the Century," Caitlyn Jenner has a simple declaration to make about O.J. Simpson.

“I knew he did it,” Jenner told Andy Cohen Wednesday, while being interviewed on Cohen’s SiriusXM channel Radio Andy.

“There was three people at the crime scene: DNA evidence, three people at the crime scene," she continued, ostensibly referring to Simpson and the two murder victims, Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. "Pick a murderer. How hard is that?"

Nicole was a close friend of Kris Jenner, who commemorated her life by giving daughter Kendall the middle name "Nicole" in tribute. On Wednesday, Jenner said that though Robert Kardashian believed in Simpson's innocence, "Kris was on my side.”

Jenner, currently on a media tour for her new memoir, The Secrets of My Life, referenced a post-trial conversation with Robert Kardashian.

“After the whole thing was over Robert just said to me, ‘I would have been OK if they got him in the first trial.’ That’s the only thing he ever said and that’s about the closest he’ll ever come, (while) never saying he actually did it," she recalled.

But after the first trial, she says, "he was now the guy who helped him get away with murder and he was destroyed by everybody. And I felt terribly sorry for him.”

Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian divorced in 1991; he died of cancer in 2003. The murders of Brown and Goldman took place in 1994.

“Robert was a very good person,” said Caitlyn. “I really liked Robert. Robert and I had a very good relationship. He was a very good parent. He was great with the kids... We discussed things with the kids, about the kids. We went to basketball games with little Robert together. He was a really good guy, and (it was) unfortunate that he got sick and passed away. So unfortunate for the kids."

But Caitlyn said the Simpson trial divided the Kardashian family. Young Kourtney and Kim "were a little bit older and their dad, who they love and adore – which they should – is on one side and we’re on the other. And so it was more tough on them than it was on us."

Jenner and Kris "pretty much knew," she adds. "We were just obviously very disappointed with the verdict.”

Later this year, Simpson is likely to become a free man for the first time in nearly a decade.

