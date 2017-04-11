Jimmy Kimmel rips United with fake ad after customer dragged off plane

Jimmy Kimmel's jokes are ready for takeoff. (Photo: Randy Holmes, ABC)

"I'm glad none of you were yanked off your plane," Jimmy Kimmel told his audience in his monologue Monday.

He then briefed them on the incident in which a passenger on an overbooked United Airlines flight was dragged down the aisle of a plane to accommodate the company's employees. Kimmel also showed them the video.

The late night host also mentioned the tweeted statement from the airline's CEO, Oscar Munoz, which he also found discouraging.

Before reminiscing about the voice of Toy Story's Mr. Potato Head with guest Adam Sandler, Kimmel delivered an emotional (albeit NSFW) monologue. As someone who loved Rickles "very much," the host began his tribute by unnecessarily apologizing for his emotional state.

"It's not gonna be our usual show tonight because — and I'm gonna tell you right up front — I'm gonna cry," Kimmel told his audience. "I'm already crying, which is embarrassing but... well, I'm not good with this sort of thing."

"I know it sounds crazy to say he was too young," Kimmel added, "but he was because he was youthful, and funny, and sharp and generous. And I was fortunate enough to not only have Don on this show, as my guest, but to also become close to him... which was a lot of fun for me."

Kimmel said Rickles appeared on JKL after being asked "over and over."

"Finally, after we bothered him like 20 times, he gave up and he did the show for my birthday in 2006," ABC's late night man shared, "and it was exciting. It was like I was in some kind of talk show host fantasy camp sitting behind a desk while Don Rickles made fun of me."

Meyers honored the comedian with a story he's before: When he introduced himself to Rickles at a party, as a cast member of Saturday Night Live. Upon receiving Rickles' condolences for SNL's cancellation, Meyers assured him it was still on the air, to which Rickles replied, "Ugh, a guy can dream."

"I remember thinking there's nothing better than getting burned by Don Rickles," Meyers said.

"United didn't even admit they did anything wrong, and in fact, if anything they seem to be doubling down on this," Kimmel added as an introduction to a parody advertisement for the airline.

"We’re United Airlines. You do what we say when we say, and there won’t be a problem," a "flight attendant" stated in the spoof. "If we say you fly, you fly. If not, tough (expletive). Give us a problem, and we’ll drag your (expletive) off the plane. And if you do this, we’ll beat you so badly you’ll be using your own face as a flotation device. United Airlines: (expletive) you.”

Can someone kindly point out the exits?

Kimmel said the two went to dinner after nearly all of Rickles' subsequent 17 appearances, and he shared what Rickles meant to him.

"They called him 'Mr. Warmth' as a joke, but that was what he was," Kimmel assured his viewers before getting choked up. "He would always ask about my parents, my kids. When my Uncle Frank passed away, I called him and asked him to be the guest on that show, which was a tough show, and he helped all of us through it."

Kimmel could also count on Rickles to throw a jab, like when doling out a review of how Kimmel did hosting the Oscars: "All in all, it was okay."

