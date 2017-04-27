Johnny Depp dressed up as Jack Sparrow and surprised Disneyland fans

Actor Johnny Depp, dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow, took part in "Worlds, Galaxies, and Universes: Live Action at The Walt Disney Studios" presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2015 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney) (Photo: Jesse Grant, 2015 Getty Images)

Park goers reported seeing Johnny Depp -- dressed up as his character from the Pirates of the Caribbean series -- entertaining fans on the movie's Disneyland ride Wednesday night.

People sitting on the ride tweeted videos of, allegedly, the real life Johnny Depp acting as Cpatain Jack Sparrow and chatting with fans. Depp also reportedly spoke to a crowd outside the ride.

Johnny Depp Is filming on the pirates ride in Disney land!!!! Crazy!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Klc1QyEKzR — Tommy Williams (@Twiller0) April 27, 2017

Just saw Johnny Depp @Disneyland on Pirates of the Caribbean dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow!!! #DeadMenTellNoTales pic.twitter.com/5VW8SpGAIg — Clay Smitty Plays (@ClaySmittyPlays) April 27, 2017

You know those little Disney Myths like...Johnny Depp will dress up as Jack Sparrow and sit in the Pirates of the Caribbean Ride? Well... pic.twitter.com/oAyIIu1e56 — B. (@BaileyNielson) April 27, 2017

The fifth installment of the Pirates series, Dead Men Tell No Tales, premiers next month and this wouldn't be the first time Depp surprised fans at the Anaheim theme park to promote an upcoming movie. Last summer, the actor dressed up as his character thre Mad Hatter and interacted with fans through a looking glass to promote Alice Through the Looking Glass.

