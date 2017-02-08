Judy Garland allegedly molested by 'Oz' Munchkins

Judy Garland’s ex-husband Sid Luft claims that the actress was sexually harassed by the actors who portrayed the Munchkins in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Luft was married to Garland from 1952 to 1965; he talked about the alleged molestation in the newly published book “Judy and I: My Life with Judy Garland.”

He wrote, ‘They would make Judy’s life miserable on set by putting their hands under her dress … The men were 40 or more years old.”

“They thought they could get away with anything because they were so small,” he continued.

Garland was 16 when she made the movie.

This is not the first time people have alleged that the actors behaved inappropriately on set.

People reports that in a 1967 interview with Jack Paar, Judy Garland said, “They were little drunks … They got smashed every night, and they picked them up in butterfly nets.”

Luft, who was Garland’s third husband, also wrote in his book that Garland was still married to her second husband when she became pregnant with Luft’s child and consequently had an abortion. Luft was her manager at the time.

Luft’s posthumous book, which is set for release on March 1, is based on notes from an autobiography he drafted and never published. He died in 2005.

