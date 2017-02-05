WTSP
Kristen Stewart accidentally curses, talks Trump tweets on 'Saturday Night Live'

Erin Jensn, USA TODAY , WTSP 9:19 AM. EST February 05, 2017

Once the topic of President Trump's tweets, Kristen Stewart hosted this weekend's Saturday Night Live, as she said, to promote Twilight, which she noted in her monologue "has been on iTunes for eight years." Congrats!

"I'm a little nervous to be hosting because I know that the president's probably watching, and I don't think he likes me that much," Stewart said wearing a black dress with a mesh skirt. "Here's how I know. Four years ago, I was dating this guy named Rob — Robert (Pattinson) — and we broke up and then we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane."

K-Stew read the following tweets POTUS shared in October 2012, and said he tweeted about her 11 times.

