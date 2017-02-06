Lady Gaga to tour in Tampa

Mother Monster won the Super Bowl. (Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports)

TAMPA -- If you loved seeing Lady Gaga perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Houston, then you'll get a chance to see her in real life in the Tampa Bay Area.

She's set to perform December 1, 2017 at Amalie Arena.

Tickets go on sale Monday, February 20th at 10 a.m.

Lady Gaga will be traveling the globe with the Joanne World Tour starting August 1st in Vancouver, BC with a series of concerts throughout Europe and the UK before returning back to the U.S. in November and December.

The one-of-a-kind performer has amassed an outstanding 30 million global album sales and 150 million single sales, making her one of the best-selling musicians of all time. Gaga is also one of the biggest living forces in social media with over 61 million likes on Facebook, over 65.1 million followers on Twitter and over 21.3 million followers on Instagram. Her fifth studio album "Joanne" was recently released and debuted at #1 on the Billboard Top 200, marking her 4th consecutive #1 album - the first female to do so in the 2010s.

All arena performances in North America and Europe will feature general admission on the floor, with reserved seating in the stands. There is a ticket limit of 8 per transaction for all first day sales 5:00 p.m. For complete pre-sale details visit: citiprivatepass.com. There is an 8 ticket limit per transaction.

For more ticket information, you can go to the McDonald's Ticket Office at Amalie Arena, Ticketmaster outlets and at Ticketmaster.com. You can also order by phone at 800-745-30000.

