Last chance to see 'Greatest Show on Earth'

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey does not like being associated with the presidential election. AP photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WTSP) -- After a 146-year run, the famous Barnum & Bailey circus will close its curtains for the last time this May, with this week being the last chance to see a show in Tampa.

Circus officials say Wednesday's opening night at Amalie Arena drew a large crowd, and they anticipate high attendance for the rest of the area's shows that run through Sunday.

Performers say they are sad to see the circus end, but will make the most of the last shows to live up to the circus' tagline, "The Greatest Show on Earth."

Attendees at this year's show can also upgrade their passes to include backstage access for an additional fee, or they can come an hour early for a chance to meet performers.

Our @EmeraldMorrow is live at @RinglingBros circus -- showing us behind the scenes and looking at what's next when show closes in May. pic.twitter.com/o4wDestgBU — Ian Reitz - WTSP (@IanReitz) January 26, 2017





Having fun at "The Greatest Show on Earth!" We're live all morning. Tune in! #WTSP pic.twitter.com/LU8zMBqb3U — Emerald Morrow (@EmeraldMorrow) January 26, 2017

(© 2017 WTSP)