Legoland, Orlando Eye offer deal to teachers

LEGOLAND® Florida Resort, The Coca-Cola Orlando Eye, Madame Tussauds Orlando and SEA LIFE Orlando are offering Florida teachers for grades K-12 one year of free admission with a Florida Teacher Pass.*

To receive your FREE Florida Teacher Pass, please bring your most recent paystub, current Florida photo ID and valid FDOE Professional or Temporary Certificate to the ticket window at the entrance of LEGOLAND® Florida, The Coca-Cola Orlando Eye, Madame Tussauds Orlando or SEA LIFE Orlando. You must be present to receive your Florida Teacher Pass, as your photo is included on the ID card.

