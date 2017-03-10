Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey's Tampa show postponed

Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will bring "All the Hits" to Amalie Arena on May 26, 2017. (Photo: Theo Wargo, Michael Loccisano/ Getty Images)

TAMPA -- Lionel Richie is not ready to "Dance on the Ceiling" for his Amalie Arena concert with co-headliner Mariah Carey.

Richie, who is recovering from knee surgery, had his "All the Hits Tour" Tampa date postponed to August 11, 2017.

All tickets for the original May 26 date will be honored for the new date, according to a statement from Amalie Arena. Refunds are also available from the original point of purchase.

"When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately, my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100 percent ready to start the tour next month," Lionel Richie said in a statement from February.

For more information, visit amaliearena.com.

