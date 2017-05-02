Live Nation offers $20 concert tickets

LOS ANGELES – Concert promoter Live Nation is kicking off the summer season by offering more than 1 million tickets for only $20.
National Concert Day on May 1, as well as its Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion, which offers over 1,000,000 tickets to some of Live Nation’s summer tours for just $20. And no additional fees.
Presented by State Farm and produced by Live Nation, National Concert Day is a time for the artists and fan communities to unite around their love of live music. With most tours and festivals already announced, it’s also a great time for fans to plan out their summer concert schedule throughout May, June, July and August.
The general on-sale starts at 8 a.m. and continues for one week through May 9.
See below for a highlight of performers offering $20 tickets, and visit livenation.com/20ticket for more information and to purchase tickets.
For a full list of artists, please visit LiveNation.com/20ticket.
Boston with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Brad Paisley with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell
Brantley Gilbert with Tyler Farr and Luke Combs
Chicago and The Doobie Brothers
Chris Brown
Dead & Company
Deep Purple and Alice Cooper with special guest The Edgar Winter Band
Def Leppard with Poison and Tesla
Deftones & Rise Against
Depeche Mode
Dierks Bentley with Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi
Earth, Wind & Fire and CHIC ft. Nile Rodgers
Enrique Iglesias & Pitbull
Florida Georgia Line with Nelly and Chris Lane
Foreigner and Cheap Trick with special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience
Future
Goo Goo Dolls with special guest Phillip Phillips
Hank Williams Jr and Lynyrd Skynyrd
Incubus with special guest Jimmy Eat World
Jason Aldean with Chris Young and Kane Brown
Jeff & Larry’s Backyard BBQ featuring Jeff Foxworthy & Larry the Cable Guy
Jermaine Dupri Presents SoSoSUMMER 17 Tour
John Mayer
Kings of Leon
Korn with Stone Sour
Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young
Lifehouse and Switchfoot
Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey
Luke Bryan with Brett Eldredge
Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows
Muse with special guest Thirty Seconds to Mars
New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul and Boyz II Men
Nickelback with special guest Daughtry and Shaman’s Harvest
OneRepublic/The Honda Civic Tour featuring OneRepublic with special guests Fitz & The Tantrums and James Arthur
Prince Royce
Queen + Adam Lambert
Retra Futura
Rod Stewart with very special guest Cyndi Lauper
Sam Hunt with Maren Morris and Chris Janson
Straight No Chaser / Postmodern Jukebox
Styx and REO Speedwagon with special guest star Don Felder
Sublime with Rome and The Offspring
The KIDZ BOP Kids
Third Eye Blind with special guests Silversun Pickups
Train with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield
Young the Giant with special guest Cold War Kids & Joywave
Zac Brown Band
To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, please visit livenation.com.
