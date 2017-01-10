Local bands can compete to open for Bon Jovi

Jon Bon Jovi and his band will select a local act to open for him at his Tampa show. (Photo: Spencer Platt, 2016 Getty Images)

Being an opening act for a major star is one of the usual steps on the way to music stardom.

Jon Bon Jovi is giving a local band a chance to reach that step.

The rocker is holding a contest for local bands to audition to be their opening acts at stops on their 2017 This House is Not For Sale tour, which includes a stop in Tampa on Feb. 14.

To enter, bands will upload audition videos at the Bon Jovi website. Submissions will be displayed in a live gallery for viewing and sharing. Live Nation will choose 10 finalists, and Bon Jovi management will select the opening act contest winner for each tour date.

The act that will open for Bon Jovi's Tampa show will be announced about Jan. 27.

