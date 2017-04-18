Longoria, wife give $500,000 to Great Explorations

Rays third baseman Evan Longoria and his wife, Jaime, have donated $500,000 to Great Explorations Children's Museum for a climbing exhibit called Longo's Cove. Elsa/Getty Images (Photo: Elsa, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Rays third baseman Evan Longoria and his wife, Jaime, have donated $500,000 to Great Explorations Children's Museum for a climbing exhibit called Longo's Cove.

The area will be a three-dimensional structure -- part jungle gym and part work of art -- designed by Spencer Luckey, from Luckey Climbers, LLC, according to the museum. Climbing from pad to pad, children will be immersed in an aquatic wonderland of Florida sea life, while learning to conquer new heights and navigate through the inclines and levels of the 26-foot-tall exhibit.

Construction is underway and the exhibit is expected to be completed by the fall.

“We’ve been members of Great Explorations for years and our children Elle and Nash always light up when we come to the museum to play,” said Evan Longoria. “Jaime and I see Great Explorations as an asset to our Tampa Bay community and we’re very excited to have a part in its growth.”

The climber will be installed in front of the current treehouse, which will be renovated into a newly-themed boathouse and pirate ship with engaging marine interactives.

Click here for more information about Great Explorations.

© 2017 WTSP-TV