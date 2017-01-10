LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of a museum that will showcase his work.
After what organizers called an extremely difficult decision, they announced Tuesday that the museum will be built in Exposition Park in Los Angeles, where it will sit alongside other more traditional museums.
Lucas has been trying to build the museum, called The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, for nearly a decade, and is financing the project by himself.
The project became the subject of a rivalry between the two cities, with San Francisco offering Treasure Island in the middle of the bay as a home.
Lucas picks Los Angeles for Museum of Narrative Art
WTSP 6:47 PM. EST January 10, 2017
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and his team have chosen Los Angeles over San Francisco as the home of a museum that will showcase his work.
More Stories
-
Reward now $100K for Markeith Loyd's captureJan 10, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
What do you think of President Obama's legacy?Jan 10, 2017, 6:14 p.m.
-
Roof sentenced to death in Charleston slayingsJan 10, 2017, 5:04 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs