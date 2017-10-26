Maroon 5 to perform at Amalie Arena in 2018

In this handout photo provided by One Voice: Somos Live!, Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs onstage during 'One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief' at the Universal Studios Lot on October 14, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

TAMPA -- Pop star sensation Adam Levine will bring the wildly popular Maroon 5 to Tampa during its upcoming 'Red Pill Blues' tour in 2018.

The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning band will perform at Amalie Arena on June 16.

The band’s sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues,” is set to debut on Nov. 3, 2017.

Tickets for the multi-city tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. American Express Card Members will be able to purchase tickets from Monday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.

