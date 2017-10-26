Maroon 5 to perform at Amalie Arena in 2018

TAMPA -- Pop star sensation Adam Levine will bring the wildly popular Maroon 5 to Tampa during its upcoming 'Red Pill Blues' tour in 2018.
The three-time GRAMMY Award-winning band will perform at Amalie Arena on June 16.
The band’s sixth studio album, “Red Pill Blues,” is set to debut on Nov. 3, 2017.
Tickets for the multi-city tour will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4. American Express Card Members will be able to purchase tickets from Monday, Oct. 30 at 12 p.m. through Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 p.m.
