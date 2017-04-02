ACM Awards 2017: The complete list of winners

The 2017 ACM Awards don't start until 7 p.m., but a number of awards have already been announced.
Duo Florida Georgia Line won Single of the Year for their song "H.O.L.Y." and Vocal Event of the Year for "May We All," which features Tim McGraw.
Lori McKenna was named Songwriter of the Year, the first woman to win the award.
The ACM Awards will air live on CBS at 7 p.m.
The full list of winners
Songwriter of the Year: Lori McKenna
Single Record of the Year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."
Vocal Event of the Year: Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw, "May We All"
New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Brothers Osborne
New Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris
New Male Vocalist of the Year: Jon Pardi
Song of the Year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett (Songwriters: Joe Spargur, Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett)
Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne
Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town
© 2017 USATODAY.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs