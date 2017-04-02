ACM Awards 2017: The complete list of winners

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 02: (L-R) Singer Keith Urban, actor Nicole Kidman, singer Faith Hill and singer Tim McGraw attend the 52nd Academy Of Country Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Chris Polk/ACMA2017, 2017 Chris Polk/ACMA2017)

The 2017 ACM Awards don't start until 7 p.m., but a number of awards have already been announced.

Duo Florida Georgia Line won Single of the Year for their song "H.O.L.Y." and Vocal Event of the Year for "May We All," which features Tim McGraw.

Lori McKenna was named Songwriter of the Year, the first woman to win the award.

The ACM Awards will air live on CBS at 7 p.m.

The full list of winners

Songwriter of the Year: Lori McKenna

Single Record of the Year: Florida Georgia Line, "H.O.L.Y."

Vocal Event of the Year: Florida Georgia Line featuring Tim McGraw, "May We All"

New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year: Brothers Osborne

New Female Vocalist of the Year: Maren Morris

New Male Vocalist of the Year: Jon Pardi

Song of the Year: "Die a Happy Man," Thomas Rhett (Songwriters: Joe Spargur, Sean Douglas, Thomas Rhett)

Vocal duo of the year: Brothers Osborne

Vocal group of the year: Little Big Town

