Carlos Santana to perform at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Oct. 27

Carlos Santana is set to perform at Amalie Arena on Oct. 27. (Photo: Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – Carlos Santana is coming to Amalie Arena.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner is set to bring his Transmogrify Tour to Tampa on Oct. 27.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

