WTSP
Close

Carlos Santana to perform at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Oct. 27

Mark Bergin, WTSP 7:51 AM. EDT June 12, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Carlos Santana is coming to Amalie Arena.

The 10-time Grammy Award winner is set to bring his Transmogrify Tour to Tampa on Oct. 27.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Go to Santana’s website for more information.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Kendrick Lamar performing at Amalie Arena on Sept. 1

WTSP

Katy Perry bringing tour to Tampa

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories