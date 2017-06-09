Chuck Berry's final album 'Chuck' released

Chuck Berry's final album drops on Friday (Photo: Chuck Berry's final album drops on Friday, KSDK)

ST LOUIS - The late Chuck Berry's final album, 'Chuck', was released on Friday. The album includes tracks that are a tribute to his wife, a sequel to 'Johnny B. Goode,’ and a live performance at the famous Duck Room inside Blueberry Hill on the Delmar Loop in St. Louis.

"This album is a long time coming, he'd been working on it for years," says Joe Edwards, Berry's longtime friend and owner of Blueberry Hill. "The original tapes were all burned up in a fire, so he just started recreating it and fine-tuning the songs. And the world has this final gift, his final album. Wow!"

Berry worked on the new tracks from 1991 until 2014. He passed away, at the age of 90, earlier this year.

"He loved St. Louis and he loved playing at Blueberry Hill," Edwards said. "One night we were reminiscing and he turned to me and said, 'Joe, I'd like to play a place the size of places when I was just starting out.' And we looked at each other for a half-second and we said, 'Let's do it! Let's do it at Blueberry Hill!' And that's the beginning of that legendary series, 209 concerts."

Berry always called St. Louis home and Edwards said the so-called 'Father of Rock 'n Roll' delighted in keeping St. Louis relevant in the music scene.

"One of the songs on the new album, '3/4 Time (Enchiladas)', is a song that was recorded live at Blueberry Hill. So, St. Louis has another reason to be happy."

Berry's new song 'Lady B. Goode' serves as sequel to 'Johnny B. Goode' and the first track on the new album, 'Wonderful Woman' is a tribute to the rock icon's wife, Themetta Suggs.

