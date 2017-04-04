WTSP
Coldplay vocalist visits sick fan in Manila hospital

Associated Press , WTSP 11:07 AM. EDT April 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Coldplay's lead vocalist has visited a cancer-stricken fan hours before the group's packed concert at Manila's seaside Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds.

Chris Martin visited Ken Valiant Santiago in a hospital where the university student is battling cancer and spends much of the time listening to his favorite Coldplay songs. Concert organizer Rhiza Pascua tweeted a picture of the meeting.


Santiago' brother, Kheil, earlier posted an appeal on Facebook for help in relaying a request to the popular band to say hello or send a short message to his brother, who bought a ticket but could not make it to the concert.

 

