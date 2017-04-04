Coldplay vocalist visits sick fan in Manila hospital

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

MANILA, Philippines (AP) - Coldplay's lead vocalist has visited a cancer-stricken fan hours before the group's packed concert at Manila's seaside Mall of Asia Arena Concert Grounds.



Chris Martin visited Ken Valiant Santiago in a hospital where the university student is battling cancer and spends much of the time listening to his favorite Coldplay songs. Concert organizer Rhiza Pascua tweeted a picture of the meeting.

LOOK: Chris Martin visits cancer patient Ken. Ken's brother wrote an open letter & reached Chris; insisted he visit before the show! c/o RP pic.twitter.com/71dTSgvkLq — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) April 4, 2017



Santiago' brother, Kheil, earlier posted an appeal on Facebook for help in relaying a request to the popular band to say hello or send a short message to his brother, who bought a ticket but could not make it to the concert.

© 2017 Associated Press