Cranberries lead singer Dolores O'Riordan dies at 46

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died. She was 46.

Publicist Lindsey Holmes says O'Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death wasn't immediately available.

Holmes says the singer's family is "devastated" by the news.

The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including "Zombie" and "Linger."

