Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull team up for Tampa show

TAMPA -- Get ready for a hot show in Tampa featuring Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull who are co-headlining a date at Amalie Arena.

The pop music superstars will grace Amalie Arena on June 22. Tickets go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m.

Both artists have sold millions of albums and dominated charts worldwide. Iglesias, who has 27 No. 1 singles on the BIllboard Latin Charts and 105 No. 1's total, is riding high on the strength of his latest top track, "Duele El Corazon," which is burning up the Billboard Dance chart.

Iglesias' 14th No. 1 in that category now has him having the most No. 1's of any artist in Billboard history.

Pitbull, "Mr. Worldwide," has made his mark since bringing his music to more and more audiences. His latest album, Climate Change, was released on March 17.

Iglesias and Pitbull will be backed by Latin music breakout sensations CNCO. The band won the 2015 Univision music competition "La Banda" and have continued to rack up award nominations.

Tickets are $29.95, $59.95, $79.95, $99.95 and $139.95 which do not reflect additional fees or service charges. You can buy tickets starting Friday at 10 a.m. by visiting the McDonald's Ticket Office at Amalie Arena, visiting Ticketmaster.com, calling 800-745-3000 or purchasing through an authorized Ticketmaster outlet.

