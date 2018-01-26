GrammysSoMale? One study say so

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A new study released ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards highlights a massive gender gap in the music industry.
The report, “Inclusion in the Recording Studio? Gender & Race/Ethnicity of Artists, Songwriters & Producers Across 600 Popular Songs from 2012-1017”, was based on research by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and looked at the state of inclusion in music.
It paints a picture of a strikingly male-dominated industry from the artists to the songwriters and producers.
Especially the producers.
Women represent only 22.4 percent of artists, 12.3 percent of songwriters and 2 percent of producers. the study said.
When it comes to Grammy nominations, only 9.3 percent of nominees from 2013 to 2018 were female - 90.7 percent of nominees were male.
The study came to four conclusions:
- Females are missing in popular music.
- Racial/ethnic inclusion appears in some areas of the music industry.
- Genre and gender are linked for women, but not for men.
- Music diverges from and dovetails with other forms of entertainment.
The authors also highlight a need for future research on the reasons for underrepresentation of women or people of color in different positions within the music industry.
