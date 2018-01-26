GrammysSoMale? One study say so

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artists Skip Marley (L) and Katy Perry perform onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2017 Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A new study released ahead of the 2018 Grammy Awards highlights a massive gender gap in the music industry.

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

The report, “Inclusion in the Recording Studio? Gender & Race/Ethnicity of Artists, Songwriters & Producers Across 600 Popular Songs from 2012-1017”, was based on research by the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative and looked at the state of inclusion in music.

It paints a picture of a strikingly male-dominated industry from the artists to the songwriters and producers.

Especially the producers.

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

Women represent only 22.4 percent of artists, 12.3 percent of songwriters and 2 percent of producers. the study said.

When it comes to Grammy nominations, only 9.3 percent of nominees from 2013 to 2018 were female - 90.7 percent of nominees were male.

The study came to four conclusions:

Females are missing in popular music.

Racial/ethnic inclusion appears in some areas of the music industry.

Genre and gender are linked for women, but not for men.

Music diverges from and dovetails with other forms of entertainment.

(Photo: Chambers, Stan)

The authors also highlight a need for future research on the reasons for underrepresentation of women or people of color in different positions within the music industry.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed .

© 2018 WTSP-TV