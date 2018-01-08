Justin Timberlake to make concert stop at Tampa's Amalie Arena

Singer Justin Timberlake performs at The Staples Center on November 26, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. -- Super Bowl headliner Justin Timberlake is scheduled to make a concert stop to the Bay Area later this year.

He's slated to perform Tuesday, May 15, at Amalie Arena, featuring a likely mix of older hits and tracks from his new album, "Man Of The Woods."

The new album comes out Feb. 2 -- two days before his performance in the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at the Amalie Arena ticket office, Ticketmaster outlets and Ticketmaster.com.

They start at $49.50 and go up to $250, not including fees.

