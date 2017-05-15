Kendrick Lamar performing at Amalie Arena on Sept. 1

Kendrick Lamar is set to bring his tour to Amalie Arena on Sept. 1.
Tickets to see the Grammy-award winning rapper in Tampa start at $35.75 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Anyone wanting tickets can purchase them at the arena’s ticket office or at Ticketmaster outlets. Ordering by phone is also an option at 1-800-745-3000.
Lamar will have YG and D.R.A.M. open for him.
Amalie Arena also announced Monday that Katy Perry will bring her “Witness The Tour” to Tampa on Dec. 15.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs