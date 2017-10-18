Kenny Chesney to begin 2018 tour at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. – Country superstar Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Trip Around the Sun” tour to Tampa.
Chesney’s 18-stop stadium tour kicks off Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Raymond James Stadium.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.
Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay will join Chesney's tour this year.
|
Date
|
Stadium
|
Location
|
21-Apr
|
Raymond James Stadium
|
Tampa, Fla.
|
28-Apr
|
Miller Park
|
Milwaukee
|
5-May
|
US Bank Stadium
|
Minneapolis
|
19-May
|
AT&T Stadium
|
Dallas
|
26-May
|
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|
Atlanta
|
2-Jun
|
Heinz Field
|
Pittsburgh
|
9-Jun
|
Lincoln Financial Field
|
Philadelphia
|
16-Jun
|
Mapfre Stadium
|
Columbus, Ohio
|
23-Jun
|
Chase Field
|
Phoenix
|
30-Jun
|
Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium
|
Denver
|
7-Jul
|
Centurylink Field
|
Seattle
|
14-Jul
|
Arrowhead Stadium
|
Kansas City, Mo.
|
21-Jul
|
Busch Stadium
|
St. Louis
|
28-Jul
|
Soldier Field
|
Chicago
|
4-Aug
|
Ford Field
|
Detroit
|
11-Aug
|
Nissan Stadium
|
Nashville, Tenn.
|
18-Aug
|
MetLife Stadium
|
East Rutherford, N.J.
|
24-Aug
|
Gillette Stadium
|
Foxboro, Mass.
