Kenny Chesney to begin 2018 tour at Raymond James Stadium

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:05 PM. EDT October 18, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – Country superstar Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Trip Around the Sun” tour to Tampa.

Chesney’s 18-stop stadium tour kicks off Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay will join Chesney's tour this year.

Date

Stadium

Location

21-Apr

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, Fla.

28-Apr

Miller Park

Milwaukee

5-May

US Bank Stadium

Minneapolis

19-May

AT&T Stadium

Dallas

26-May

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

2-Jun

Heinz Field

Pittsburgh

9-Jun

Lincoln Financial Field

Philadelphia

16-Jun

Mapfre Stadium

Columbus, Ohio

23-Jun

Chase Field

Phoenix

30-Jun

Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium

Denver

7-Jul

Centurylink Field

Seattle

14-Jul

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Mo.

21-Jul

Busch Stadium

St. Louis

28-Jul

Soldier Field

Chicago

4-Aug

Ford Field

Detroit

11-Aug

Nissan Stadium

Nashville, Tenn.

18-Aug

MetLife Stadium

East Rutherford, N.J.

24-Aug

Gillette Stadium

Foxboro, Mass.

