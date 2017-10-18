Kenny Chesney to begin 2018 tour at Raymond James Stadium

Singer-songwriter Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 4th ACM Party For A Cause Festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 3, 2016. (Photo: Mark Davis, Getty Images for ACM)

TAMPA, Fla. – Country superstar Kenny Chesney is bringing his “Trip Around the Sun” tour to Tampa.

Chesney’s 18-stop stadium tour kicks off Saturday, April 21, 2018, at Raymond James Stadium.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and newcomer Brandon Lay will join Chesney's tour this year.

Date Stadium Location 21-Apr Raymond James Stadium Tampa, Fla. 28-Apr Miller Park Milwaukee 5-May US Bank Stadium Minneapolis 19-May AT&T Stadium Dallas 26-May Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta 2-Jun Heinz Field Pittsburgh 9-Jun Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia 16-Jun Mapfre Stadium Columbus, Ohio 23-Jun Chase Field Phoenix 30-Jun Sports Authority Field at Mile High Stadium Denver 7-Jul Centurylink Field Seattle 14-Jul Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City, Mo. 21-Jul Busch Stadium St. Louis 28-Jul Soldier Field Chicago 4-Aug Ford Field Detroit 11-Aug Nissan Stadium Nashville, Tenn. 18-Aug MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, N.J. 24-Aug Gillette Stadium Foxboro, Mass.

