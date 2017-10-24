Kid Rock: Of course I'm not running for Senate

Kid Rock gives a speech behind a "United States of 'Merica" podium at his Little Caesars Arena show in Detroit on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. (Photo: Tanya Moutzalias/The Ann Arbor News-MLive.com Detroit via AP)

Mocking people who took the idea seriously, Kid Rock said this morning he's not running for U.S. Senate.

"F--- no, I’m not running for Senate. Are you kidding me?" Rock said on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show. "Who couldn’t figure that out? I’m releasing a new album. I’m going on tour too. Are you f------ s------- me?"

Rock's new album, "Sweet Southern Sugar," will be released Nov. 3, Stern said.

Rock said the Senate idea — which he has publicly toyed with for months — was a mixed blessing.

"It’s the worst advice I ever gave myself, but it's been the most creative thing I’ve ever done," he said. "And I’ve gotten to see everyone’s true colors."

Rock said he talked with Eminem's manager, Paul Rosenberg, at last week's Detroit Pistons opener at Little Caesars Arena.

"Let’s not let this divide us," Rock said he told Rosenberg.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 Detroit Free Press