WTSP
Close

Mumford and Sons to perform at Amalie Arena on Sept. 20

Mark Bergin, WTSP 2:50 PM. EDT June 20, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – The British band Mumford and Sons is set to perform at Amalie Arena on Sept. 20.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices start at $41.25, not including fees.

The Tampa show will also feature folk band Hiss Golden Messenger, according to a news release from Amalie Arena.

Mumford and Sons will also play at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Sept. 19, and at Amway Center in Orlando on Sept. 21.

Fans can buy tickets to the band’s Tampa concert at the Amalie Arena ticket office, Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800)745-3000.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

Kendrick Lamar performing at Amalie Arena on Sept. 1

WTSP

Katy Perry bringing tour to Tampa

WTSP

Carlos Santana to perform at Tampa's Amalie Arena on Oct. 27

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories