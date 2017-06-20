Mumford and Sons to perform at Amalie Arena on Sept. 20

Musician Marcus Mumford of the band Mumford & Sons performs at the Hangout Stage during Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Ala., on May 21, 2017. (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – The British band Mumford and Sons is set to perform at Amalie Arena on Sept. 20.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices start at $41.25, not including fees.

The Tampa show will also feature folk band Hiss Golden Messenger, according to a news release from Amalie Arena.

Mumford and Sons will also play at American Airlines Arena in Miami on Sept. 19, and at Amway Center in Orlando on Sept. 21.

Fans can buy tickets to the band’s Tampa concert at the Amalie Arena ticket office, Ticketmaster outlets, Ticketmaster.com or by calling (800)745-3000.

SHOW ANNOUNCE: @MumfordAndSons comes to Tampa on 9/20! Tickets go on sale 6/23 at 10am! pic.twitter.com/xuoyExB4oA — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) June 19, 2017

Florida, we're excited to announce three shows this September! Presale registration is now open until 06/20: https://t.co/pFlDAM9Lic pic.twitter.com/xPyyVBLxLf — Mumford & Sons (@MumfordAndSons) June 19, 2017

