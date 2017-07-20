Nas to perform at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Grammy-nominated rapper Nas is coming to the Tampa Bay area later this year.
Nasir Jones, who goes by the stage name Nas, is scheduled to perform at Jannus Live in downtown St. Petersburg on Sept. 21.
Tickets to see the “Illmatic” rapper start at $43 and go on sale Friday.
Nas will also play in Miami on Sept. 22, and in Jacksonville on Sept. 23.
More: Click here to view Nas’ tour dates
