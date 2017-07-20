Nas to perform at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg

Nas performs onstage during the Puff Daddy and The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation at Barclays Center in New York on May 20, 2016. (Photo: Getty Images)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Grammy-nominated rapper Nas is coming to the Tampa Bay area later this year.

Nasir Jones, who goes by the stage name Nas, is scheduled to perform at Jannus Live in downtown St. Petersburg on Sept. 21.

Tickets to see the “Illmatic” rapper start at $43 and go on sale Friday.

Nas will also play in Miami on Sept. 22, and in Jacksonville on Sept. 23.

