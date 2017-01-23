Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper to play Amalie Arena

TAMPA -- Hot off the heels of the Lionel Richie/ Mariah Carey joint tour announcement, Amalie Arena will host another pairing of artists with big catalogs of hit songs.
Sir Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper will take the stage in Tampa on July 8 at Amalie as part of an 18-date summer swing through the United States.
Stewart, from his hard rocking days with the Faces to his 2011 reinvention as a standards crooner at The Coliseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, has sold millions of albums featuring his smoky voice.
Lauper, the 80's megastar singer-songwriter of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" transitioned into country music with her latest album of covers called Detour, with collaborations with Willie Nelson and Allison Krauss.
Tickets for the July 8 show go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the McDonald's Ticket Office at Amalie, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
Tour dates follow below:
July 6 Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Casino
July 8 Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
July 9 Tuscaloosa, AL — Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
July 12 Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion
July 14 Bangor, ME — Darlings Waterfront Pavilion
July 15 Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center
July 18 Wantagh, NY — Jones Beach Theater
July 19 Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live
July 21 Bethel, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 25 Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
July 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center
July 29 Rochester, NY — CMAC PAC
Aug. 1 Clarkston, MI — DTE Energy Music Theater
Aug. 4 Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 5 Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Aug. 11 Dallas, TX — Verizon Theater
Aug.12 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
(© 2017 WTSP)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs