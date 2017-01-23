Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper to play Amalie Arena

Sir Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper will play Amalie Arena in Tampa on July 8. (Photo: Images via Amalie Arena)

TAMPA -- Hot off the heels of the Lionel Richie/ Mariah Carey joint tour announcement, Amalie Arena will host another pairing of artists with big catalogs of hit songs.

Sir Rod Stewart and special guest Cyndi Lauper will take the stage in Tampa on July 8 at Amalie as part of an 18-date summer swing through the United States.

Stewart, from his hard rocking days with the Faces to his 2011 reinvention as a standards crooner at The Coliseum at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, has sold millions of albums featuring his smoky voice.

Lauper, the 80's megastar singer-songwriter of "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" transitioned into country music with her latest album of covers called Detour, with collaborations with Willie Nelson and Allison Krauss.

Tickets for the July 8 show go on sale on Friday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. at the McDonald's Ticket Office at Amalie, online at ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Tour dates follow below:

July 6 Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Casino

July 8 Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

July 9 Tuscaloosa, AL — Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 12 Camden, NJ — BB&T Pavilion

July 14 Bangor, ME — Darlings Waterfront Pavilion

July 15 Mansfield, MA — Xfinity Center

July 18 Wantagh, NY — Jones Beach Theater

July 19 Bristow, VA — Jiffy Lube Live

July 21 Bethel, NY — Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 22 Saratoga Springs, NY — Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 25 Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28 Cuyahoga Falls, OH — Blossom Music Center

July 29 Rochester, NY — CMAC PAC

Aug. 1 Clarkston, MI — DTE Energy Music Theater

Aug. 4 Cincinnati, OH — Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 5 Tinley Park, IL — Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 11 Dallas, TX — Verizon Theater

Aug.12 Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

(© 2017 WTSP)