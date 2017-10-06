Sam Smith to perform at Tampa's Amalie Arena in July 2018

Guest singer Sam Smith performs onstage during the Disclosure show at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 16, 2016. (Photo: Kevin Winter, Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. – English singer Sam Smith is coming to Amalie Arena on July 13, 2018.

Smith announced the North American dates for “The Thrill Out of It All” tour on Friday.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

Smith’s album “The Thrill of It All” is set for a Nov. 3 release.

Go to Smith’s website for other concert locations and dates.

SHOW ANNOUNCE: @samsmithworld will be joining us 07/13/18! Tickets go on sale starting Thurs, 10/12 @ 10 AM. Visit https://t.co/PFGLjdC8BZ pic.twitter.com/dkc6Oykg5o — Amalie Arena (@AmalieArena) October 6, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV