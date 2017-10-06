WTSP
Close

Sam Smith to perform at Tampa's Amalie Arena in July 2018

Mark Bergin, WTSP 1:14 PM. EDT October 06, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. – English singer Sam Smith is coming to Amalie Arena on July 13, 2018.

Smith announced the North American dates for “The Thrill Out of It All” tour on Friday.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017.

Smith’s album “The Thrill of It All” is set for a Nov. 3 release.

Go to Smith’s website for other concert locations and dates.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories