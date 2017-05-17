Soundgarden's Chris Cornell dies at 52

Soundgarden from left: Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Chris Cornell and Ben Sheperd. (Photo: Michael Lavine, USA Today)

According to his representative, rocker Chris Cornell, who gained fame as the lead singer of Soundgarden and later Audioslave, has died at age 52.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brian Bumbery says Cornell died Wednesday night in Detroit.

Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected" and said his wife and family were shocked by it. The statement said the family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause and asked for privacy.

