Watch: Katy Perry's hamster-rific video

Singer Katy Perry attends Capitol Records Honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce with a "Star Of Recognition" at Capitol Records Tower on November 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, 2016 Getty Images)

As a hand makes miniature food for a hamster in the lyric video directed by Aya Tanimura, Perry sings of rose-colored glasses and a crowd not yet woke to its surroundings.

"So comfortable, we're living in a bubble, bubble/So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble, trouble/Aren't you lonely?/Up there in utopia/Where nothing will ever be enough/Happily numb"

Throughout the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador's video, we're shown footage of a hamster running tirelessly on a hamster wheel, a visualization of the popular idiom meaning to perform activities repetitiously without progress. Paired with Perry's lyrics, there's definitely a message to be absorbed.

Earlier this week, Perry hinted at new music on Twitter, sharing a video of a heel chained to a disco ball, and asking her followers, "Why are we all so chained..."

Thursday, Perry's collaborator on the track tweeted his gratitude to the Rise singer writing, "I want to big up @katyperry for the opportunity to help deliver the message."

