New ride coming to Harry Potter World at Universal Orlando Resort

(Photo: Universal Orlando Resort)

ORLANDO -- A new thrill ride is coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort.

The theme park posted the announcement to their Facebook page saying the ride will open in 2019 with some details.

According to their website, the new ride takes you deeper into J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World where you can see your favorite characters and creatures. They also noted the ride will be 'most highly-themed coaster experiences' they’ve ever created. The creators are teaming up with Warner Bros. and the Harry Potter production crew to bring it a one-of-a-kind experience.

Dragon Challenge will close September 5th to make room for the new ride.

BREAKING NEWS: New roller coaster coming to #WizardingWorldOrlando!



Get details at https://t.co/80P7zZadzi. pic.twitter.com/S4AbLZi9WV — Universal Orlando (@UniversalORL) July 24, 2017

.@UniversalORL just announced a new ride is coming to The Wizarding World of #HarryPotter. Get excited! https://t.co/0kw3ReyGsr pic.twitter.com/AkZNJRsRl3 — Caitlin McGehee (@CaitlinMcGehee) July 24, 2017

© 2017 WTSP-TV