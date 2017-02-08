Brad Culpepper returns for new Survivor season

Brad Culpepper will return to the island for Survivor: Game Changer s premiering March 8 on CBS. (Photo: CBS)

The new season of Survivor will be an all-star showdown featuring a familiar face.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player and season 27 contestant Brad Culpepper will make his second appearance on the long-running show, now called Survivor: Game Changers.

The cast will feature a mix of the most dynamic players in Survivor history, including former winners and contestants who almost won it all but played a strong game.

Culpepper and wife Monica (herself a two-time contestant) competed in 2013's Survivor: Blood and Water. Brad was the sixth to be voted off the island while Monica finished as the runner-up to champion Tyson Apostol.

In a promotional video posted by CBS Wednesday, Culpepper said that he wants to change how other players reacted to him after being labeled as a villain during his first season.

"I haven't changed but I plan to change the perception of me," Culpepper said.

This time around on Survivor, Culpepper said that he wants to get the full experience and equal or outlast his wife's 39-day run on Blood and Water.

"I would like the 'Full Monty,'" Culpepper said.

Survivor: Game Changers will have its 2-hour premiere, which will also be the show's 500th episode, on Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. only on 10News WTSP and CBS All Access.

