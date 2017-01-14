Close Nicole Kidman believes the U.S. should support Trump Kidman says citizens of the United States need to come to terms with the fact that Donald Trump will officially be the next leader in the oval office. WUSA 11:18 AM. EST January 14, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Eaglet getting fed Manhunt for accused cop killer: Day 4 14-pound baby 'averaging out' Does Buckhorn follow the rules? Family tree website raises privacy concerns Dance studio closes, owner arrested Cork Elementary community service program Egg-citing birth has thousands of views More Stories I-4 eastbound lanes in Lakeland reopened following… Jan 14, 2017, 7:37 a.m. Kamiyah Mobley found 18 years after abduction from… Jan 13, 2017, 11:17 a.m. Warm; Mostly sunny skies Saturday Jul. 6, 2016, 7:13 a.m.