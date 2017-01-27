'O.C' star Mischa Barton taken to hospital in Los Angeles

Mischa Barton seen here in November 2016, has been hospitalized following a disturbance at her West Hollywood apartment. (Photo: Neilson Barnard, Getty Images for Jaguar Land Rov)

Mischa Barton, best known for role as Marissa Cooper on the teen soap The O.C., was taken to a Los Angeles hospital via ambulance Thursday.

Sgt. Enrique Mandujan at the West Hollywood Sheriff's Department told USA TODAY that police officers went to her apartment Thursday morning along with fire and ambulance services, noting, "She was speaking incoherently but agreed to go to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance."

He said he did not know whether she had been admitted and Barton's representatives did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

The British-born actress, who turned 31 on Tuesday, was hospitalized in 2009 for what she later described to People as a "full-on breakdown" that was "Straight out of Girl, Interrupted." She spent four days under an involuntary psychiatric hold.

In that 2013 interview, she said her life "spiraled out of control" as a result of being unprepared for overnight stardom as well as working and partying nonstop. "We thought, ‘Work hard, play hard,'" she explained. "It was a train I could not get off of. When you’re young, you can do it, but after a while, it’s going to come crashing down on you.”

USA TODAY