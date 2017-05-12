O'Reilly on firing: 'This was a hit'

FOX News commentator Bill O'Reilly. (Photo: Stan Godlewski for USA TODAY)

Bill O'Reilly is not taking his dismissal from Fox News lying down.

The former "O'Reilly Factor" host sat down with Glenn Beck on Friday for his first interview since his tenure on cable news came to an abrupt end amid allegations of sexual harassment.

O'Reilly explained to Beck that he was the target of an "organized left-wing cabal" that utilized paid protestors camped outside Fox News' headquarters in New York.

"This was a hit, and in the weeks to come we're going to be able to explain some of it," O'Reilly said. "I was target No. 1, and it's sad. It's grossly dishonest. I did what I thought I had to do to protect my family. But those days are over. From now on, when I'm attacked, I'm going to take action -- mostly legal action. But it's not going to happen anymore to me."

O'Reilly insisted that he didn't harbor any ill will toward his former employer. "It's their prerogative. They can do whatever they want. They run the company and they own the company. So, if that's what they felt was best for the company, I'm not going to hammer them," he said. "When you have organized people being paid to demonstrate outside of your headquarters and all of that, I mean, it's intense."

