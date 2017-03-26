Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at USF

TAMPA, Fla. -- Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis will speak at the University of South Florida on April 4 as par of the student-run lecture series.
The speech is free and open to the public, and is scheduled for 7:45 in the Marshall Student Center. Seating is limited and students have a priority.
If overflow seating is needed, a live-stream of the lecture will be shown in the MSC’s Oval Theater.
© 2017 WTSP-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs