Oscar winner Viola Davis to speak at USF

TAMPA, Fla. -- Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis will speak at the University of South Florida on April 4 as par of the student-run lecture series.

The speech is free and open to the public, and is scheduled for 7:45 in the Marshall Student Center. Seating is limited and students have a priority.

If overflow seating is needed, a live-stream of the lecture will be shown in the MSC’s Oval Theater.

