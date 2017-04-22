Passengers get special in-flight music from Kenny G

Kenny G. serenades passengers on a flight. (Photo: Craig Grant)

After the recent spate of negative airline stories, here's a good one for a change!

Musician Kenny G performed in Clearwater on Friday night, and he flew out of Tampa International Airport.

During the flight, he was called upon to do an impromptu performance, and he used the opportunity to raise money for Relay for Life.

According to TMZ, he raised more than $2,000 for the charity, which raises money to fight cancer.

