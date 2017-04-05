Pepsi yanks Kendall Jenner ad, apologizes to her

Kendall Jenner poses backstage prior to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret, 2016 Getty Images)

Pepsi announced Wednesday that it's pulling its new TV ad depicting reality star Kendall Jenner leaving a modeling shoot to join a protest march after criticism that it was tone deaf.

The commercial, which was unveiled on Tuesday, showed Jenner yanking off a blonde wig to reveal her dark mane and wiping off her makeup before joining the protesters. She hands a can of Pespi to one of the police officers standing guard, which makes him smile. The marchers then turn joyous.

People took to social media to say it mocked protests against police violence.

"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position," Pepsi said in a statement this afternoon.

