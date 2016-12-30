Best of On The Road in 2016

Bobby Lewis introduced us to Eric Piburn when 10News arranged for him to meet his idols Pat Zajak and Vanna White of “Wheel of Fortune.”

The year is almost over. Time to look back. 2016 took me all over the state of Florida, from right here in Tampa Bay all the way south to the tip of the nation, Key West.

I drove over 6,900 miles in the 10News WTSP vehicle this year. The shortest trip was 12 miles. The longest? Yep, Key West, at 420 long miles.

The best part? The heart-warming stories rode shotgun.

In January, we were introduced to Wheel of Fortune’s biggest fan. Eric Piburn got to “meet” Pat Sajak and Vanna White through a satellite interview in our studio.

It was the surprise of his life.

In February, I made the drive to Zephyrhills to meet a veteran who waited decades to finally receive his high school diploma!

March was busy, too. Justin Wagher dazzled me with his mural skills. The Gibbs High School senior has since graduated and is no doubt working on his art on the side of a St. Pete building, somewhere, as we speak.

We can’t forget about Lee Hardy, a.k.a., the “Easter Basket Lady." She made hundreds of baskets for kids in the neighborhood for free, again.

In April I met Donald Nutting, a World War II veteran who had to keep his community clean. He rides his bike three hours each day picking up cans in his neighborhood. At 98 years old, he is truly a St. Pete treasure.

Ken Deka performed ‘Taps’ every night on Indian Rocks Beach to honor his fellow Army buddies who never made it home.

I even cooled off in Sarasota with Donna Tortorice, who turned her life around thanks to her popsicle business.

One month later, I was off to Venice Beach trailing behind Scott Hand. Since moving from New Hampshire, the restaurant manager was spending at least one day a week driving from Tampa to Venice to gather shark teeth. He mailed them back to his nephew, a teacher in New Hampshire, so he could reward his students if they did well on tests with real shark teeth from Florida.

Mike Abramowitz surpassed 20,000 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the homeless in his feeding frenzies! Keep it up in 2017, Mike.

A trip to Sarasota meant sharing Al Vaughn’s story. The 60-year old not only beat cancer, he went on to win the title of ‘Mr. Universe’ just a few months later.

Summer arrived and I met two interesting artists in June. Bill Lawrence impressed me with his skills transforming old vinyl records into caricatures of the musicians on the labels. David Burton channeled his love of country and passion for firefighting into enormous American flags made from old, retired fire hoses.

I stayed clear of Hannah Christian. The 17-year old took aim at the Olympics as an amazing amateur skeet and trap shooter.

July means hots dogs at Mel’s Diner by Busch Gardens and a spin around Clearwater Beach on JetSurf board. Who could resist a fresh craft beer from the Dunedin Woodwright? The highlight of the summer was meeting Scott Earley and seeing the paraplegic man’s dream of flight come true in Sebring.

I spend August in the Florida Keys. I found 400-year old Atocha golf at Mel Fisher’s Treasures, a towering key lime pie at Blue Heaving and enjoyed meeting Ken and Patti Murray. They met at a toll booth in Key Largo. On the way back home I went to the History of Diving Museum where I learned about a Bay Area connection: dive helmets still made by hand by helmet inventor’s grandson in Tarpon Springs.

In September, I stood among the cheering crowd at Tampa International Airport as Brad Kendell rolled off the tram in his wheelchair with his silver Rio Paralympics medal around his neck.

Later that month, I watched Henry Witherwax celebrate his 90th birthday by reuniting with his first love from Cuba – a giant elephant from back in his circus days.

I rode up to Brooksville in October to Eden Baptist Church. The building survived two fires and is older than Brooksville itself.

Champion teenage bowler Brian Fink threw strikes in a New Port Richey bowling alley in November. Pretty impressive, considering he’s legally blind.

I wrapped up December with an Emmy Award win (remember Eric Piburn’s story?) and got to meet a fourth-grader cutting lawns in order to buy presents for needy kids. No Grinches in On The Road!

In 2016, I drove all over the state to bring you 12 months of uplifting, positive stories.

Wait until you see what’s in store for 2017.

Happy New Year,

Bobby Lewis