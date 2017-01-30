Bradenton 'The Price is Right' fan wins big on the show

(Photo: WTSP)

Growing up with The Price is Right on his television set, Brad Conner dreamed of walking across the stage after hearing, ‘Come on Down!’ from the announcers.

“Bob Barker would have been cool but, you know what, Drew is awesome,” said the lifelong The Price is Right fan.

Conner got to live out that dream in November and his episode of The Price is Right aired Friday.

“I’m afraid he’ll blow it,” joked his mom, Peggy.

Brad’s family and friends gathered in his living room to watch him play the game.

“It’s beyond comprehension,” said Conner with a smile. “I’ll probably watch this 20 times.”

Brad went out the west coast with this wife, Stacy Jo, in November and spent his one day off at the game show. The two super fans spent four hours in line to get into the show.

“We just kept saying, ‘I can’t believe we’re here’”, said Stacy Jo.

Brad was called to the stage after placing a winning bid for a car stereo system. Drew Carey was waiting.

“People kept calling me little Drew,” he said, pointing to his black-rimmed glasses, similar to the ones the show’s host was wearing.

Brad had a chance to win a car but didn’t take it home. He won $1,000 on ‘the wheel’ and advanced to the final showcase.

“It’s surreal,” he said.

Brad made another winning bid and edged out his competitor’s bid by $61 to take home surfboards, a sailboat and a trip to Maui.

The Conners went to Hawai’i last year as a belated honeymoon. The couple was married in October 2013 and is excited about getting a chance to go back this year to explore a different island.



(© 2017 WTSP)