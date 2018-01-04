Cold weather gear with notes like these have turned up

Now we know the identity of “B-H”.

It’s not a he or a she. It’s an organization called Bright H.O.P.E.S., which aims to help homeless in the Port Richey area.

According to the Bright H.O.P.E.S. Facebook page, the organization aims to bring “happiness, light and alternative resources to those who have fallen upon hard times in Pasco County.”

On New Year’s Day, visitors to a local Walmart store off U.S. 19 found sweaters tied to trees with notes that read, “I’m not lost. If you are cold take me. - BH”.

The organization has been giving away donated sweaters and coats for four years. This year alone, Bright H.O.P.E.S. collected over 150 pieces of “wearable warmth.” They will collect donations through the end of January.

New or gently used items, like jackets, sweaters, hoodies, or small throw blankets, in all sizes for men, women and children may be left at these locations:

Christo's Family Restaurant, 3136 Little Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34655

Brass Monkey Tattoo, 9492 US HWY 19, Port Richey

Tonight, members from Bright H.O.P.E.S will head back out to hang more jackets in the trees to help people warm up a little bit in the frigid Florida air.

