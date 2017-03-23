Coffee on the move after nearly a century in Ybor City

Danny Fernandez poses with the some of the last Naviera coffee produced off the line at the current location in Ybor City. The company will move to a larger facility this month. (Photo: WTSP)

YBOR CITY, Fla. -- Danny Fernandez sat back in his chair with a cup of espresso slowly cooling in front of him. The sound of coffee grinders echoed in his Naviera coffee factory.

“For me it was a great year,” joked Fernandez with a smile, recalling 1967.

It was the year Fernandez was born. It was also the year his father, Danilo, bought the very factory building where his son now sat.

Fernandez recalled coming to work with his dad at 5 a.m. and watching the coffee-making process until he fell asleep on the burlap sack used to gather the grinds. He remembered all the hours spent with his family in those walls.

“All the memories of my grandparents working here with my dad, me working here with my dad and my mom and my grandparents,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of good people work here.”

He has spent his entire life in that building. That’s why is bittersweet to say goodbye.

"She is going to miss it here tremendously,” he said of his mother. “It’s where I grew up.”

In 1921, Fernandez’s great-grandfather, Carlos Menendez, started Naviera Coffee in Ybor City. Menednez stowed away in a Spanish cargo ship bound for America named ‘Naviera’. He vowed if he ever began a business in this country he’d name it after the ship.

Nearly a century later, the name will remain but the building the Naviera has operated out of for 50 years will be left behind in favor of a much larger, 28,000+ square foot facility 15 minutes away.

Four generations have worked to produce the Cuban style coffee. (Photo: Provided)

It offers much needed space but none of the memories that made Naviera special.

“Coffee is intricate. It’s like a wine. There are so many layers in it,” said Fernandez, sipping that aforementioned espresso. “The growing, the pruning, the preparations, the fertilizer.

The current buildings, about 8,400 square feet in total, simply weren’t big enough. Now, thanks to this bittersweet move, Naviera will continue to grow.

Just like Fernandez’s family would have wanted.

“We had to. We’ve run out of space. We can’t produce any more coffee and like in any business, you grow or you fall by the wayside.”

Naviera coffee gas been produced in Ybor City since 1921. (Photo: WTSP)

© 2017 WTSP-TV