College Football Playoff sculptures return home to Tampa

The 700-pound player statues made by Foam By Design are back in town for the College Football Championship.

Foam By Design can tackle any project. The company turns foam blocks into something grand.

In some cases, really grand.

“All the linemen, the center. It was fun,” Foam By Design graphic designer Jason Scurlock said while looking at computer renderings of a 2014 project.

“It sounds pretty easy until you calculate the amount of work it’s going to take,” said manager Miguel Gransaull.

In 2014, Foam By Design was hired to make a one-of-a kind sculpture for the College Football Playoff’s inaugural title game. The company designed four 10-foot tall lineman crouched in a kneeling stance in front of an 18-foot tall quarterback. All five statues were sculpted from foam and weigh over 700 pounds each.

Now, they finally made it home.

“They’re pretty impressive,” said CFB Playoff Director of Operations and Logistics Laila Brock. “They’re pretty impactful. We’re hoping people come out and tweet about it. We’re just glad to have the boys back in town.”

The statues are back in town after stops at the first two title games in Dallas and Phoenix. For the designers, it’s exciting to have their creations back in Tampa for college football’s biggest game.

“I could not be more proud,” said Gransaull. “You always think about your project. Your baby, if you will. It’s a very proud moment.”

“They pack a big punch. We’re excited about them,” said Brock.

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Clemson Tigers will face off in the title game Monday night. The statues are spread out around Tampa, including at Amalie Arena and The Florida Aquarium.